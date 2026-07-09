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Report Reveals Why WWE Wasn't Interested In Signing Jack Perry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Report Reveals Why WWE Wasn't Interested In Signing Jack Perry

Jack Perry's future is officially with AEW after the company confirmed his new deal during the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

A video package aired on the show announcing that Perry has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, putting an end to any speculation about his status.

Following the announcement, WrestleVotes reported via Fightful Select that WWE was never seriously considering a move for Perry, even if he had become a free agent. According to the report, there was little internal interest in bringing him to the company.

The report stated:

"WWE had little to no internal discussion regarding the possibility of pursuing Jack Perry in the case that he entered free agency, @WrestleVotes Radio on @FightfulSelect has learned. The prevailing feeling was that he didn’t fit in WWE’s current landscape."

Perry remains closely linked to one of the most controversial moments in recent wrestling history. At AEW All In 2023, he was involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk. The incident ultimately resulted in Punk's departure from AEW, while Perry received a suspension. AEW later aired security footage of the confrontation during television programming in 2024.

 

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