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WWE Reportedly Explored International Venue For Survivor Series Before Plans Stalled

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
WWE Reportedly Explored International Venue For Survivor Series Before Plans Stalled

WWE plans for this year's Survivor Series may have looked very different had negotiations gone as hoped.

Survivor Series has long been one of WWE's marquee Premium Live Events and remains one of the company's signature annual shows, particularly since the introduction of WarGames as its headline attraction. With the event traditionally taking place in November, many fans have questioned why a host city has yet to be officially announced.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has spent several months exploring the possibility of taking Survivor Series outside the United States. However, those discussions reportedly failed to come together, delaying any official announcement regarding the event's location.

The report also noted that Boston, Massachusetts, emerged as a strong contender to host Survivor Series 2026. Despite the city's interest, negotiations ultimately broke down over financial terms, similar to what reportedly happened during discussions surrounding John Cena's advertised final match.

At present, WWE does not have any international Premium Live Events scheduled for the remainder of 2026. The company's next confirmed overseas stadium event is WrestleMania 43, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Even so, the latest report suggests WWE remains interested in expanding its international Premium Live Event schedule if the right opportunity presents itself.

Where would you like to see Survivor Series take place? Tell us below in the comments! 👇

 

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

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