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Karen Jarrett Unloads on Dixie Carter, Claims Former TNA Boss "Ruined" Lives

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Karen Jarrett Unloads on Dixie Carter, Claims Former TNA Boss "Ruined" Lives

Karen Jarrett has delivered a scathing assessment of former TNA President Dixie Carter, revealing she still harbors deep resentment over how Carter handled Jeff Jarrett's departure from the company.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Karen reflected on the fallout from her relationship with TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett. After their relationship became known, Carter removed Jeff from his backstage responsibilities, placed him on a leave of absence in 2009, and tightened her control over the promotion. Jeff and Karen would go on to marry the following year.

Karen admitted that, despite the years that have passed, she only recently realized how much anger she still carries toward Carter. She believes Carter deliberately tried to destroy Jeff's career and claims many others also paid the price simply because they were connected to him.

"There are so many what-ifs or what could have been. We’re in a great place now. I didn’t realize until about six months ago how much rage and hate I still have for that woman, like, to the depth that I have for that woman. She tried to destroy my husband, but only made us stronger. Everything happens for a reason, I try to tell myself, and it was all part of God’s plan."

Karen continued by accusing Carter of causing widespread damage behind the scenes.

"But that woman, she caused a lot of pain, and a lot of people lost their jobs just for being associated with Jeff Jarrett."

When asked whether she believed Carter acted deliberately, Karen responded:

"Absolutely. I think she did it intentionally. I think she is a very vain, evil woman. She has no idea how Jeff protected her from herself for years, and how Vince Russo protected her from herself for years."

Karen was then asked whether she viewed Carter's overall impact on the wrestling business as positive or negative. She did not hesitate with her answer.

"A thousand percent a net f*****g negative."

 

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