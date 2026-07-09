Tommy Dreamer Calls Kenny Omega vs. MJF A Love Letter To Professional Wrestling

Kenny Omega's dramatic AEW World Championship victory over MJF on the July 9, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite continues to generate praise across the wrestling world.
During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer reflected on the main event, applauding both competitors for delivering what he considered a modern classic. Dreamer pointed to the emotional crowd reaction and the storytelling throughout the contest, saying the atmosphere reminded him of some of wrestling's most iconic moments.
Dreamer said:
“MJF low-blowed Kenny Omega and then hit him with the AEW World Championship. Omega kicked out, and that second kickout at one reminded me of Hulk Hogan hulking up. You could hear the crowd was already fully behind Kenny. They were on another level, believing, ‘He’s gonna do it. He’s gonna do it.’
I was sitting there thinking, ‘Wow, MJF’s going to kick out.’ But when he didn’t, you could feel the energy through your television. You saw the adulation from everyone in attendance. If you didn’t love what those two guys did, that match was a love letter to professional wrestling. It really and truly was.”
Omega captured the AEW World Championship by ending MJF's reign in the headline bout of Dynamite, with the title change receiving widespread acclaim from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Dreamer's comments echo the sentiment of many who viewed the championship clash as one of AEW's standout main events.
"That was a love letter to pro wrestling", SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 9, 2026
Tommy Dreamer gives his instant reaction to Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship for the 2nd time in his career on AEW Dynamite Beach Break 🏖️#bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/DET7vlMyqR
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