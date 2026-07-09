Adriana Rizzo Returns to WWE TV in New On Screen Role on Evolve

Adriana Rizzo made her return to WWE programming this week, but not in the ring.

During Wednesday's episode of WWE Evolve, Rizzo was introduced as the brand's new ringside reporter. In her first assignment, she caught up with Harley Riggins following his victory over Pro Wrestling NOAH's Ulka Sasaki, marking her first WWE television appearance in a year.

Rizzo has been sidelined from in ring competition for more than 14 months after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus, an injury she publicly revealed in August 2025.

Last month, on June 25, Rizzo shared a positive update on her recovery, revealing that she finally feels "like my old self." While she did not confirm that she has been medically cleared to compete again, she hinted that her comeback is gaining momentum, writing, "This isn't the end of my comeback. It's the beginning of what's next."

Before this week's appearance, Rizzo had not been seen on WWE television since the July 8, 2025 episode of NXT. On that show, she facilitated a sit down meeting between Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Tony D'Angelo before announcing that the trio would collide in the D'Angelo Family Final Battle on the following week's episode.

Although there is still no official word on when Rizzo will wrestle again, her return to WWE television is another encouraging step forward in her recovery.