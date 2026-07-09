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AEW Confirms Andrade vs. Jake Doyle For Next Week's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
AEW Confirms Andrade vs. Jake Doyle For Next Week's Dynamite

AEW has made the first match official for next week's episode of Dynamite, with a high stakes showdown now locked in.

Andrade El Idolo will go one on one with Don Callis Family member Jake Doyle on the July 15 edition of AEW Dynamite. The bout was announced following this week's episode after Don Callis laid out the challenge to Andrade.

Callis informed Andrade that a victory over Doyle would earn him an opportunity to challenge Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship. The match also carries personal stakes, as Doyle is seeking revenge after Andrade caught him with a low blow during the recent Death's Door match.

Confirming the announcement on social media, AEW wrote:

"Andrade wants revenge vs #DCF + their gold! He’ll have a shot to earn a National Title match if he can beat Jake Doyle, who wants payback for Andrade’s low blow in the Death’s Door match, WEDNESDAY!"

The July 15 edition of Dynamite will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, with Andrade vs. Doyle becoming the first officially announced match for the card.

Ticket sales continue to build for AEW's Boston events. According to WrestleTix, 2,232 tickets have been distributed for Dynamite. AEW will remain at the venue the following night for Collision, where 1,041 tickets have reportedly been distributed so far.

 

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