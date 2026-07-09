×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Officially Set To Headline AEW All In: London 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Officially Set To Headline AEW All In: London 2026

AEW has officially confirmed the blockbuster main event for its return to Wembley Stadium, with Kenny Omega set to defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay at All In: London 2026.

The highly anticipated clash pits two of the industry's most acclaimed in ring competitors against one another, with Ospreay receiving the opportunity to challenge for the title in front of a home crowd in the United Kingdom. The championship showdown is expected to close the show on one of AEW's biggest nights of the year.

The match became official following a dramatic shift in the AEW World Championship picture. Omega reclaimed the title from MJF during Dynamite: Beach Break, overcoming enormous pressure after entering the bout knowing that a defeat would have permanently ended his chances of ever challenging for the championship again.

Ospreay secured his place in the main event by winning this year's Owen Cup tournament, earning a guaranteed AEW World Championship match at All In. With Omega now wearing the gold, fans will finally get the dream encounter many have been waiting to see on one of wrestling's grandest stages.

AEW All In: London 2026 takes place on August 30 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Before then, AEW's next pay-per-view event will be Redemption later this month.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement