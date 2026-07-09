Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Officially Set To Headline AEW All In: London 2026

AEW has officially confirmed the blockbuster main event for its return to Wembley Stadium, with Kenny Omega set to defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay at All In: London 2026.

The highly anticipated clash pits two of the industry's most acclaimed in ring competitors against one another, with Ospreay receiving the opportunity to challenge for the title in front of a home crowd in the United Kingdom. The championship showdown is expected to close the show on one of AEW's biggest nights of the year.

The match became official following a dramatic shift in the AEW World Championship picture. Omega reclaimed the title from MJF during Dynamite: Beach Break, overcoming enormous pressure after entering the bout knowing that a defeat would have permanently ended his chances of ever challenging for the championship again.

Ospreay secured his place in the main event by winning this year's Owen Cup tournament, earning a guaranteed AEW World Championship match at All In. With Omega now wearing the gold, fans will finally get the dream encounter many have been waiting to see on one of wrestling's grandest stages.

AEW All In: London 2026 takes place on August 30 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Before then, AEW's next pay-per-view event will be Redemption later this month.