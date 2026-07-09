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Nic Nemeth Opens Up About Wrestling Retirement and Why Walking Away Won't Be Easy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Nic Nemeth Opens Up About Wrestling Retirement and Why Walking Away Won't Be Easy

Nic Nemeth has admitted that the idea of retirement is one of the toughest realities any wrestler has to face, revealing that he has no plans to step away from the business without a fight.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the reigning TNA World Champion discussed the challenge of knowing when it's time to call it a career. Referencing Kenny Omega's ongoing injury struggles, Nemeth explained that wrestlers are conditioned to push through pain, but eventually the conversation shifts from chasing dream matches to protecting long term health.

"My body is hurting, and my health for the next 50 years is much more important than one more year of some dream matches," Nemeth said. "No matter how much in your head you think that's the case, you have to deal with all these different things."

Nemeth also recalled a moment from his time in WWE that changed the way he viewed retirement. He remembered watching legendary names, well into their 70s, still hoping for one final opportunity at the top.

"You get four people who are legends who you've looked up to, and you watch for years, but they're in their 70s, and they're lining up to talk to Vince," Nemeth said. "Not to say hi to Vince. They're looking for a push. For a chance to fight for the title. And you're like, are you kidding me? What is wrong with these guys?"

At 45 years old, Nemeth admitted he now understands exactly why so many wrestlers struggle to let go of the spotlight.

"Now me, not at 70, at 45, I'm going, oh right, I will not go quietly into that night either, damn it," Nemeth said. "I don't ever want to stop being awesome at this and stealing the show. I don't ever, ever want to stop."

 

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