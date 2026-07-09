TNA Wrestling Confirms Daria Rae Has Signed New Contract

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that Director of Operations Daria Rae has signed a new contract with the company, confirming she will continue in her on-screen role. The news was first reported by Fightful before being made official by TNA.

A regular fixture on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, Daria Rae has become one of the promotion's most recognisable authority figures, appearing weekly on AMC and AMC+ in the United States, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ for international viewers.

Rae made her surprise debut on the premiere episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC and has since played a central role in the show's management storyline, frequently clashing with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Speaking earlier this year in an interview with The Sportster, Rae explained why she enjoys being part of the company.

"There is more passion, heart, soul and pure talent in this company than I think, arguably, anywhere else in sports entertainment today."

TNA also reminded fans that its next major special event, Lockdown, takes place on Sunday, August 23, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago. Every match at the event will be contested inside a steel cage.

Before then, TNA heads to the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia for two live events on Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31.

Tickets for all upcoming TNA events are available through TNA Wrestling's official website.