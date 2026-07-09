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Backstage Reason Revealed Behind Kevin Knight's New AEW Theme

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Backstage Reason Revealed Behind Kevin Knight's New AEW Theme

Kevin Knight's entrance music changed when his AEW character took a darker turn, but it was not because of any backstage issues.

Before aligning himself with the Don Callis Family, the reigning AEW TNT Champion made his entrance to Monteasy's track "The Jet." Since embracing his new heel persona, Knight has adopted "Final Approach," a theme produced by Mikey Rukus and featuring SayItAintTone.

During the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about the switch. According to Sapp, several people within AEW believed the updated entrance music was a better fit for Knight's current character. He also made it clear there is no heat between AEW and Monteasy, noting the artist remains well connected with many people in the promotion, with no backstage dispute behind the decision.

Knight's transformation began at AEW Double or Nothing when he shocked fans by attacking Darby Allin following Allin's AEW World Championship loss to MJF. On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin attempted to challenge Knight for the TNT Championship, but Don Callis stepped in before the match could be made official.

 

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