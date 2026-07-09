WWE Expected To Sign Rising Tag Team Following Successful Tryout

WWE's talent roster could soon be expanding again, with another tag team reportedly on the verge of joining the company.

According to Fightful Select, Scott Green and The Tuckman, collectively known as The Dropouts, are expected to sign with WWE in the near future. Sean Ross Sapp and Ella Jay report that the pair have recently wrapped up their commitments across several Australian promotions, paving the way for a move to WWE.

The duo has built an impressive résumé on the independent scene. They previously held the SLAM! Tag Team Championship from November 2024 until February 2026 and also captured the Newcastle Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship during their run with Newy Pro. More recently, they participated in a WWE tryout, which now appears to have led to an impending contract.

The reported signing comes as WWE continues to strengthen its roster with fresh talent. Recent additions include the long rumored arrival of Hiromu Takahashi, along with former stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Fightful also noted that Richard Holliday is believed to be on track to join WWE as well, if he has not already officially signed. At this stage, there is no confirmed timetable for when any of these names will debut on WWE programming, though more information is expected in the coming weeks.

What do you think of WWE potentially signing The Dropouts? Could they make an immediate impact in the tag team division? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!