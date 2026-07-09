Former WWE NIL Athlete AJ Ferrari Arrested On Multiple Felony Charges In Nebraska

Former WWE NIL recruit AJ Ferrari has been taken into custody in Nebraska after authorities arrested him on an outstanding warrant tied to Lancaster County.

According to WOWT in Nebraska, Ferrari was arrested Tuesday morning and is facing several serious charges, including third degree assault by strangulation or suffocation of a pregnant woman, third degree domestic violence assault, and first degree false imprisonment.

The report states that investigators were conducting surveillance at a residence where Ferrari was believed to be staying. At approximately 10:45 a.m., officers saw a woman leave the home and get into a truck. Shortly afterward, Ferrari was allegedly seen crawling out of the garage before climbing into the truck's rear passenger seat. Authorities followed the vehicle before carrying out a traffic stop, where Ferrari was taken into custody.

The arrest marks another legal issue for the former NCAA wrestling standout. In June, Ferrari was arrested in Lincoln County on allegations of fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing police. The report also notes that the woman involved in the current case has filed for a protection order against him.

Ferrari has previously faced multiple legal proceedings. Earlier this year, he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge, although that case was later dismissed.

In 2022, Ferrari was charged with sexual battery, leading to his dismissal from Oklahoma State University's wrestling program. Those charges were dropped in 2023 after the alleged victim chose not to proceed with the case. At the time, the district attorney said the decision was influenced by "vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism, and indirect threats to her career."