×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Drew McIntyre Pays Tribute to Sheamus Ahead of WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Drew McIntyre Pays Tribute to Sheamus Ahead of WWE Departure

Drew McIntyre has shared a heartfelt tribute to longtime friend and former tag team partner Sheamus as the veteran prepares to exit WWE.

With Sheamus reportedly set to leave the company in the near future, tributes have been pouring in from fellow wrestlers who have worked alongside him over the years. McIntyre was among those to acknowledge the occasion, posting a pair of photos on X celebrating their decades long friendship.

One image looked back at their early days together on the independent wrestling scene, while the second captured the pair standing alongside Gunther before their acclaimed Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre kept the caption simple, using a four leaf clover emoji alongside a burger emoji. The burger was a playful nod to his unforgettable "burger after burger after burger" promo directed at Sheamus during their WWE rivalry.

The bond between McIntyre and Sheamus dates back more than two decades, with the two first meeting while competing across the European independent wrestling circuit. Their careers later followed similar paths when both signed with WWE in 2007, creating one of the company's longest standing real life friendships.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement