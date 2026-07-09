Drew McIntyre Pays Tribute to Sheamus Ahead of WWE Departure

Drew McIntyre has shared a heartfelt tribute to longtime friend and former tag team partner Sheamus as the veteran prepares to exit WWE.

With Sheamus reportedly set to leave the company in the near future, tributes have been pouring in from fellow wrestlers who have worked alongside him over the years. McIntyre was among those to acknowledge the occasion, posting a pair of photos on X celebrating their decades long friendship.

One image looked back at their early days together on the independent wrestling scene, while the second captured the pair standing alongside Gunther before their acclaimed Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre kept the caption simple, using a four leaf clover emoji alongside a burger emoji. The burger was a playful nod to his unforgettable "burger after burger after burger" promo directed at Sheamus during their WWE rivalry.

The bond between McIntyre and Sheamus dates back more than two decades, with the two first meeting while competing across the European independent wrestling circuit. Their careers later followed similar paths when both signed with WWE in 2007, creating one of the company's longest standing real life friendships.