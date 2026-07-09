×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA iMPACT! Preview: Two Championships On The Line Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
TNA iMPACT! Preview: Two Championships On The Line Tonight

TNA heads into another packed edition of IMPACT tonight on AMC, with championship gold on the line and the Knockouts Television Championship tournament continuing.

The opening round of the Knockouts Television Title Tournament rolls on as Indi Hartwell faces Vicki Venuto, while Jody Threat meets Gabby Forza in another first round clash. Both winners will move one step closer to becoming the inaugural champion.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be defended under No DQ rules when reigning champion Xia Brookside puts her title on the line against former champion Léi Ying Lee in what promises to be a physical encounter.

Tag team gold is also up for grabs as The Hardys defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Great Hands.

Elsewhere on the show, Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa collide with The Righteous' Dutch and Vincent, along with The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers in a three way tag team showdown.

Confirmed matches for tonight's TNA IMPACT:

  • TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament First Round: Indi Hartwell vs. Vicki Venuto

  • Three Way Tag Team Match: Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers)

  • TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament First Round: Jody Threat vs. Gabby Forza

  • No DQ Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Léi Ying Lee

  • TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (c) vs. The Great Hands

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement