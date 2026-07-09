TNA iMPACT! Preview: Two Championships On The Line Tonight

TNA heads into another packed edition of IMPACT tonight on AMC, with championship gold on the line and the Knockouts Television Championship tournament continuing.

The opening round of the Knockouts Television Title Tournament rolls on as Indi Hartwell faces Vicki Venuto, while Jody Threat meets Gabby Forza in another first round clash. Both winners will move one step closer to becoming the inaugural champion.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be defended under No DQ rules when reigning champion Xia Brookside puts her title on the line against former champion Léi Ying Lee in what promises to be a physical encounter.

Tag team gold is also up for grabs as The Hardys defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Great Hands.

Elsewhere on the show, Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa collide with The Righteous' Dutch and Vincent, along with The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers in a three way tag team showdown.

Confirmed matches for tonight's TNA IMPACT: