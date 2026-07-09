Damian Priest Reveals Retirement Timeline and Opens Up About Relationship With Lola Vice

Damian Priest has no plans to step away from wrestling anytime soon, but he already knows he will not be competing into his 50s.

Speaking with Chris Distefano on Chris D Comedy, the former World Heavyweight Champion reflected on how his career is progressing at 43 years old. While he has not set a specific retirement date, Priest admitted he is already feeling the physical toll of a career that has included more than 680 matches.

“I don’t have a number. I don’t have a time, but I know that I’m going to listen to my body. I’ve already, I can tell, you know, it’s just natural that you’re going to start slowing down. I don’t know how much time I have left, but I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. But at the same time, into my 50s, definitely not. Before 50, I would be done.”

Although retirement is on his mind, Priest stressed that he is far from finished. He remains a featured WWE star and intends to continue performing until his body tells him it is time to walk away, rather than extending his career simply for the sake of it.

During the same interview, Priest also offered a rare look into his relationship with Lola Vice, explaining why dating someone else in the wrestling business has made life on the road much easier.

“So she’s a wrestler, too. So we don’t have the same exact schedule, but sometimes they coincide. And that’s cool because then it’s just easier, you know, we’re just around.”

Priest explained that because Vice is also part of WWE, she understands the demanding travel schedule and extended periods apart that come with the profession.

“But it comes with it. And I think it’s easier because she’s in the business and she understands because she’s doing it. So it’s the same thing. She goes on the road and I’m home and I don’t see her like she’s away. So it’s kind of cool because I understand.”

He added that their shared careers eliminate many of the issues couples often face when one partner is constantly travelling.

“So we don’t have that issue that I would think other couples would have where it’s like, ‘Well, you’re never home.’ It’s like, well, this is the job. At least she gets it. And when we do have time together, we’re perfectly happy. You know what I mean?”

When asked directly if he was referring to Vice, Priest smiled and confirmed, “She’s spicy Cuban. She is Lola Vice from NXT.”

Priest also revisited the possibility of bringing their real life relationship to WWE television. While he is open to the idea if it genuinely benefits storylines, he does not want Vice's on screen identity to revolve solely around being his partner.

“I think, especially now with social media, the show Unreal, and everything in between, if it benefits the show, I’m all for it. All that stuff works, you know, especially if it’s not forced, and if it’s done the right way, I’m all for it. And we’ve talked about it, and it’s like, it’s possible one day.”