Sirena Linton Opens Up On WWE Release, Teases AEW, TNA And Possible Return

Sirena Linton has spoken candidly about the emotional fallout from her WWE release, admitting the decision left her heartbroken while also making it clear she is ready to embrace whatever comes next.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Linton revealed that many talents feared releases were imminent after WWE unexpectedly canceled training the following day, something she says immediately raised alarm bells.

“I feel like I’m still definitely processing this. But in a weird way, obviously, we knew that the releases were coming. I was literally out to dinner the night before with some of my co-workers when we got the message that randomly we had that next day off. Everybody started freaking out because we all know what that means.”

Despite the uncertainty, Linton said she never doubted the work she had put in during her time at the WWE Performance Center and remained confident in what she could offer.

“I am just very confident in my abilities and I was and I am super confident still in what I have to offer and what I have to bring. And I know that I would always tell myself every day when I look in the mirror, I’ve done everything I could. I’ve done everything I can.”

That confidence, however, did not soften the blow when the call finally came.

Linton recalled seeing a Connecticut number appear on her phone before realizing something was wrong.

“When I got the call, I was more so just like I saw TKO or not even TKO, just Connecticut. And I just looked at it and I was like, ‘What the f***?’ That’s literally all I could think of. I was just like, ‘Okay, what the f***?’”

She explained that WWE never gave her a reason for the release, adding that even coaches she spoke with afterward were unable to provide any answers.

“After I got the call, you know, they don’t tell you why. And then, you know, I could talk to coaches after and I did and they told me, you know, they don’t even know why either.”

For Linton, the disappointment came from the emotional investment she had made in the company rather than any doubts about her own performance.

“I think I just felt frustration and then disappointment, not in myself, but disappointment in the fact that I poured my heart into this company and these people that I feel like just dropped me on a dime. I think that was the most disappointing because I truly feel like a lot of these people I met are and have become really close friends and family. This place started to really become my home and then all of a sudden I can’t go home anymore. So, I think that’s kind of just how it felt. It’s like disappointment of feelings aren’t mutual.”

Although she admitted she may never know the real reason behind the decision, Linton acknowledged it could simply have been a business move.

“At the same time, I do know that sometimes it is just a name on the paper. Sometimes it is just the company making budget cuts. Sometimes it’s a person that has never met me who maybe it’s TKO. At the end of the day, I don’t know the answers and I wish I did because I think it would make me feel a little bit better, to be honest, but I don’t.”

She also reflected on the emotional impact the news had on her personally while remaining optimistic about the future.

“Although this news has been gut-wrenching, I know I have done absolutely everything in my power to show how badly I wanted this and to make my dreams a reality.”

“I think just like the little girl in me, a little bit of a heartbreak, but at the same time, I know that I’m excited for what else is opening up for me and knowing that there is going to be a place and a company and people that will water me the same way that I pour myself out into what I do.”

Since becoming a free agent, Linton has officially opened herself up for bookings, unveiling a striking vignette in which she walked into the woods carrying a trash bag filled with her old wrestling gear. After dousing it with gasoline, she set it ablaze before delivering one final message.

“I’m still spicy, bi***.”

The video immediately fueled speculation about where she could appear next, and Linton did little to quiet those rumors when asked if AEW or TNA could be in her future.

“Will you be going to AEW or TNA? You’ll just have to tune in.”

She was also asked whether she could one day return to WWE, a possibility she refused to rule out.

“So, the last question, the most asked question, the question that I’ve been getting on X, Instagram, Facebook messages, DMs: Will Miss Spicy ever return to WWE? And I guess we’re just going to have to see what the future holds.”