Avery Styles Lands GCW Debut Just Days After First Match

Avery Styles is already following in the footsteps of his legendary father. Just days after making his professional wrestling debut, the son of WWE and TNA Hall of Famer AJ Styles has secured his first appearance for Game Changer Wrestling.

Avery Styles recently stepped into the ring for the first time at SCA Wrestling's Freedom Fling event in Royston, Georgia, where he faced Ashton Martin. Following the match, the rising prospect also officially trademarked his in-ring name as he begins his wrestling career.

Now, GCW has confirmed that Avery Styles will make his debut for the promotion on July 31, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. He is also set to appear at GCW's August 1 event in Minneapolis, although his opponents for both dates have yet to be announced.

AJ Styles Shares Pride After Son's Debut

Speaking on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, AJ Styles praised both Avery and his debut opponent, believing they delivered far beyond expectations.

“I don’t think they disappointed anyone whatsoever,” Styles said. “Ashton Martin, Avery Styles, it was the main event. Listen, dude, I’ve never been so impressed with two young guys. I mean, they’re young. I think Ashton’s maybe a year, a year and a half in. And then of course, this is Avery’s debut match. And there’s a lot of things that we do with all this energy when we have that young energy that is, we use it in the wrong way. They used it really, really well. They didn’t rush through anything. They took their time on things they should have.”

Styles went on to highlight one particular moment from the match, even admitting there was a spot that he felt was executed better than he would have done himself.