Mick Foley Makes First TBS Appearance In 32 Years On AEW Dynamite

Mick Foley made a memorable return to TBS television for the first time in more than three decades during this week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the July 8, 2026, edition of AEW Dynamite, marking his first appearance on TBS in 32 years after previously performing for WCW on the network.

Foley arrived following Kyle Fletcher's victory over Konosuke Takeshita to capture the AEW International Championship. Entering the ring to congratulate and briefly interview the newly crowned champion, Foley's moment was quickly interrupted by Don Callis, who accused the hardcore icon of taking attention away from Fletcher. The confrontation escalated as members of the Don Callis Family surrounded the ring, prompting Foley to step aside as the group took over the segment.

The appearance was Foley's first on AEW programming since making an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year.

Although fans continue to speculate about whether Foley could wrestle again, the legend recently admitted he has not completely ruled out one final match.

Speaking on Going Ringside last month, Foley said: "I had this great, 30-minute conversation with Ariel Helwani. He asked me about the possibility of one more match. I said, 'Hey, you never know.' I did say, 'If the stars are aligned.' But we have to see how the stars align, and I'd have to be in really good shape and feel like I could have a match that wouldn't disappoint people."