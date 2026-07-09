Jack Perry Signs New Long-Term AEW Contract On Dynamite

Jack Perry's future with AEW is now officially settled following weeks of uncertainty surrounding his contract status.

During Wednesday night's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite, the company aired a pre-recorded segment showing Perry signing a new agreement alongside Tony Khan. In the video, Perry reflected on his ambitions moving forward and made it clear that capturing the AEW World Championship remains at the top of his list. Although featured in the vignette, he did not appear live during the broadcast.

As one of AEW's founding stars, Perry has been with the promotion since competing in the Casino Battle Royale at the inaugural Double or Nothing event. He first rose to prominence as part of Jurassic Express alongside Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship before transitioning into a successful singles career. Since then, he has added the TNT Championship, the National Championship, and the unofficial FTW Championship to his résumé.

The announcement comes shortly after Bryan Alvarez reported on Tuesday that Perry's previous contract was nearing its expiration and that a new agreement had not yet been finalized.

Speaking during the media call ahead of Forbidden Door, Tony Khan expressed optimism that the two sides would reach a long-term agreement, a goal that has now been achieved. Perry's most recent match took place on the June 24 edition of Dynamite, where he was defeated by Zack Sabre Jr.