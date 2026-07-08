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Kenny Omega Defeats MJF, Wins World Title On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 08, 2026
Kenny Omega Defeats MJF, Wins World Title On AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega is once again the AEW World Champion after defeating MJF in the main event of Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite in a dramatic, high-stakes showdown.

The championship bout carried major implications for Omega, as a loss would have permanently barred him from ever challenging for the AEW World Championship again. With his career aspirations on the line, Omega and MJF delivered a hard-fought 24-minute main event that saw momentum swing repeatedly between both competitors.

The closing moments of the match featured plenty of controversy. MJF attempted to gain the advantage by using his signature Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Will Ospreay rushed to ringside and ripped the weapon away before it could come into play. Omega then briefly considered using the AEW World Championship belt himself but ultimately hesitated, allowing MJF to capitalize with a low blow followed by a shot with the championship belt. Despite the underhanded tactics, Omega kicked out to keep the match alive.

Omega battled back by exchanging strikes with the champion before unloading with three consecutive V-Triggers. He then delivered his devastating One Winged Angel to score the three-count and capture the AEW World Championship.

The victory marks Omega's second reign as AEW World Champion. His first run with the title lasted from December 2020 until November 2021, when he lost the championship after an historic reign.

Meanwhile, MJF's third AEW World Championship reign comes to an end after 45 days. He originally captured the title by defeating Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing, but his latest reign was cut short by Omega's triumphant return to the top of the company.

 

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