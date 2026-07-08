Kyle Fletcher Wins International Title From Konosuke Takeshita On AEW Dynamite

Kyle Fletcher has reached a major milestone in AEW, capturing the AEW International Championship by defeating Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday night's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

The highly anticipated championship clash saw Fletcher and Takeshita battle for just under 17 minutes in a hard-hitting contest. With the AEW International Title on the line, Fletcher looked to bring championship gold back to the Don Callis Family after Takeshita had previously broken away from the faction.

The closing moments of the match were filled with drama as Don Callis made his presence felt at ringside. The veteran manager distracted his former protégé, allowing Fletcher to seize the advantage. Despite the interference, Takeshita managed to connect with his devastating Raging Fire finisher for a close near fall. Fletcher weathered the storm, however, and ultimately put the champion away with a thunderous top-rope Brainbuster to score the three-count and win the title.

Following the match, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley entered the ring to interview the new champion. Fletcher didn't hold back in his comments, declaring that Takeshita was never his friend and insisting he had always been the superior competitor. The celebration was quickly interrupted by Don Callis, who criticized Foley for taking attention away from what he called the "real young talent" standing in the ring.

The victory marks Fletcher's first reign as AEW International Champion. Meanwhile, Takeshita's second run with the title comes to an end after 46 days. He had captured the championship from Kazuchika Okada at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24, before ultimately falling to Fletcher at Beach Break.





Piledriver/Wheelbarrow Suplex combo ON THE APRON by the International Champion!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/K79vGKTEZq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026