AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Full Results

Beach Break arrived on the shores of Clearwater Beach, Florida, as AEW presented one of its biggest episodes of Dynamite of the year. With the AEW World Championship on the line in the main event, a new International Champion guaranteed to be crowned, the Women's Casino Gauntlet, and several major storyline developments, the beach atmosphere quickly turned into a night of chaos.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcomed viewers before immediately shifting focus toward the massive championship main event.

Kenny Omega says it's all or nothing

Renee Paquette interviewed Kenny Omega backstage alongside longtime friend and trainer Michael Nakazawa.

Omega acknowledged the enormous stakes of the evening. With one final opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship, Omega said his back was against the wall, but that's where he's always performed at his best. Drawing on memories from both the independent scene and New Japan, Omega made it clear he wasn't relying on anyone, not even The Young Bucks, to get the job done.

If he failed, Omega promised he would shake MJF's hand. However, he questioned whether MJF was truly prepared for the pressure, reminding everyone that the outdoor ring would be over 100 degrees and the winner would move on to the biggest show of the year.

Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Before the match officially began, Tommaso Ciampa attempted to ambush Jericho near the entranceway. Instead, Jericho entered through the crowd and attacked first, smashing Ciampa into plastic beach chairs before throwing him into the ring.

Jericho controlled the early minutes, even diving onto Ciampa with a crossbody from the top rope to the floor. Ciampa eventually fought back with a draping DDT and later bounced Jericho off the ring post before delivering a standing Pedigree that left Jericho busted open.

After the commercial break, both veterans traded heavy strikes, suplexes and near falls. Ciampa nearly scored the victory following an avalanche Air Raid Crash, while Jericho answered with a top-rope hurricanrana and a brainbuster.

As the match reached its climax, Ciampa attempted to use a bucket of beach sand as a weapon. Although referee Aubrey Edwards prevented him from grabbing the bucket, Ciampa secretly kept a handful of sand, throwing it directly into Jericho's eyes. A devastating third running knee strike followed, giving Ciampa the victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

Following the match, Ciampa continued the assault. He blasted Jericho with a steel chair before retrieving a toolbox from underneath the ring. Digging through the tools, Ciampa pulled out a power drill and threatened both referees before security rushed the ring. Rather than continue fighting, Ciampa calmly left, although not before amusing himself by puncturing an inflatable beach float with the drill.

The Brawling Birds wreak havoc

Elsewhere, The Brawling Birds were shown destroying several local competitors inside a beachside pub, continuing their violent path through AEW.

Will Ospreay and MJF nearly come to blows

Renee Paquette next spoke with Will Ospreay.

Ospreay admitted he hoped Kenny Omega would defeat MJF, saying the dream match at All In should be Omega versus himself.

That brought out MJF, who mocked Ospreay for constantly seeking approval from Jon Moxley and others. MJF vowed to break Ospreay's neck in London in front of his fellow countrymen.

Ospreay fired back with several verbal shots of his own, dismissing MJF's credentials and insisting he wasn't among wrestling's elite until he proved it inside the ring.

MJF responded by spitting directly in Ospreay's face, igniting a wild brawl that required security to separate them.

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Don Callis stood proudly beside Kyle Fletcher while Lance Archer loomed nearby.

The opening minutes saw neither man willing to give an inch, repeatedly colliding shoulder-first without either competitor moving. Fletcher eventually gained an advantage by targeting Takeshita's right arm, smashing it into the ring post.

Despite the injury, Takeshita rallied with explosive offense including a Blue Thunder Bomb, a spectacular tombstone piledriver into a wheelbarrow suplex, and his devastating Raging Fire.

It appeared the champion had retained after hitting Raging Fire, but Fletcher narrowly survived by reaching the bottom rope.

Callis then created another distraction by grabbing Takeshita's boot, allowing Fletcher valuable time to recover. Fletcher relentlessly attacked the injured arm before connecting with a crushing Shear Drop Brainbuster. Even that wasn't enough, as Takeshita kicked out at the last possible moment.

With the challenger sensing the opportunity slipping away, Fletcher climbed to the top rope and delivered an incredible corner brainbuster to finally score the three-count.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Following the match, the Don Callis Family celebrated Fletcher's championship victory while members of The Conglomeration checked on the fallen Takeshita.

Mick Foley returns to AEW

After the break, Don Callis attempted to celebrate his faction's latest championship victory before being interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley praised Fletcher and Takeshita for delivering one of the finest matches he had ever witnessed before attempting to interview the new champion.

Fletcher immediately rejected the idea that Takeshita had ever been his best friend, claiming he had always been the superior member of ProtoShida.

Callis interrupted again, prompting Foley to shift his attention toward him. Wearing colorful shoes honoring both of his beloved dogs, Foley joked that while one dog had sadly passed away, the other would inspire him to ensure his boot found "the working innards" of Callis.

Kevin Knight then emerged, congratulating Fletcher before declaring he intended to pursue the AEW World Championship regardless of who left Beach Break as champion.

That brought out Andrade El Idolo, who reminded Callis that he had previously promised him a world title opportunity. Instead, Callis offered Andrade a path toward the National Championship if he could defeat Jake Doyle before eventually facing Mark Davis.

As Don Callis Family members chased Andrade backstage, they unknowingly walked into an ambush. Darby Allin attacked with his skateboard before Andrade remotely detonated a rigged skateboard in Kevin Knight's face, allowing both men to escape.

Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. The WorkHorsemen

Anthony Henry opened against Jon Moxley in a competitive technical exchange before JD Drake entered the match.

Although The WorkHorsemen enjoyed moments of offense, the experience and chemistry of Ospreay and Moxley gradually overwhelmed them.

Ospreay dazzled with high-flying offense, including a spectacular dive over the top rope, while Moxley delivered his trademark brutality with elbows, bites and submissions.

The finish came after Ospreay connected with a Bruv Clash while Moxley simultaneously planted Henry with a Paradigm Shift. Ospreay immediately followed with the Hidden Blade for the victory.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay

Hikaru Shida issues a warning

A video package aired featuring Hikaru Shida, who declared she was coming for the TBS Championship.

According to Shida, TBS now stood for "The Best of Shida."

Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

Winner receives a future Women's World Championship opportunity

Athena and Maya World started the match before additional entrants arrived at timed intervals.

Skye Blue entered third carrying a kendo stick, immediately introducing weapons into the contest.

Mina Shirakawa joined fourth, energizing the crowd with her signature offense before Rina entered as the fifth participant.

Julia Hart became entrant number six armed with a trash can lid, leading to several weapon shots and another security intervention after she and Skye Blue attacked officials.

Thunder Rosa entered seventh, bringing renewed intensity before the biggest surprise arrived.

Willow Nightingale returned as the eighth entrant to a tremendous ovation after recovering from injury. Willow quickly cleared the ring with power offense, including a DVD onto the apron and multiple spinebusters.

The closing sequence saw Julia Hart attempt to steal the victory with a roll-up before Willow countered with Babe With The Power to earn the championship opportunity.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Immediately afterward, Women's World Champion Thekla attacked Willow with a vicious spear.

The celebration didn't last long as Mercedes Moné appeared, smashing Thekla with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament championship before also striking Willow. Mercedes stood tall alongside Megan Bayne and Lena Kross as the women's division continued descending into chaos.

Jack Perry signs a new AEW contract

AEW aired an emotional career retrospective highlighting Jack Perry's journey from Jungle Boy to Scapegoat before confirming he had officially signed a new contract with AEW.

Perry declared he was back to stay.

Speedball Mike Bailey wants gold

Backstage, Mike Bailey ignored questions about Kevin Knight and instead challenged Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship.

AEW World Championship

MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

If Omega loses, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again

The Beach Break main event felt like a pay-per-view attraction.

Omega exploded from the opening bell, but MJF repeatedly escaped danger through eye rakes, cheap shots and constant rule bending.

The fight quickly spilled into the crowd before making its way back toward ringside. Omega eventually regained momentum, driving MJF through the announce table with a devastating V-Trigger.

Following the final commercial break, both competitors escalated the violence even further.

MJF countered Omega with a brutal tombstone piledriver onto a steel chair at ringside before nearly winning with the Heat Seeker.

Omega refused to stay down.

After surviving multiple near falls, Omega unleashed a series of devastating V-Triggers before attempting the One Winged Angel. MJF escaped with an incredible avalanche poison rana before connecting with another Heat Seeker that somehow only resulted in a two-count.

Desperate, MJF attempted to use both the AEW World Championship belt and the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Before he could strike, Will Ospreay appeared and removed the ring from MJF's hand.

The distraction wasn't enough to stop MJF from delivering a low blow followed by a championship belt shot.

Omega astonishingly kicked out at one.

The crowd erupted as Omega absorbed everything MJF had left, firing back with three consecutive V-Triggers before finally planting the champion with the One Winged Angel.

One...

Two...

Three.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega

Omega celebrated becoming a two-time AEW World Champion as water poured over him in the Florida heat while Beach Break came to a dramatic close. With the victory, Omega now heads toward AEW All In as world champion, while his anticipated clash with Will Ospreay looms larger than ever.