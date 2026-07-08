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Rich Swann Confirms New TNA Deal, Reveals Why He Never Wanted to Leave

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2026
Rich Swann Confirms New TNA Deal, Reveals Why He Never Wanted to Leave

Rich Swann is sticking with TNA Wrestling after officially signing a new contract with the promotion.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Swann confirmed he has committed his future to TNA, explaining that he believes the company is in one of the strongest positions it has ever been. Having been with the promotion since 2018, Swann said he is proud to have witnessed its evolution and is excited to continue being part of its future.

“I really believe in this company. I feel great. I feel like right now TNA is at the spot that it needs to be. We’re killing it every Thursday night, and I’m just happy to be a part of that. I’ve been a part of Impact Wrestling and TNA since 2018. To have this freaking spot, it just feels awesome. I really believe in this company, from the X Division to its Tag Division to its KO Division.”

Swann also reflected on the criticism TNA has faced over the years, saying helping the company overcome those doubts continues to motivate him.

“What drives me is, I’ve seen this company at its lowest and people have always targeted TNA. They said ‘Oh, they’re going to die. Oh, they’re going to they’re going to lose their grip. They ain’t going to be nothing. They ain’t going to be a footnote in this industry.’ I’ve seen us rise from the ashes and shut the doubters up. And I love being a part of that. That’s another thing that drives me. I love proving people wrong. I love it.”

Despite already enjoying success in TNA, Swann made it clear he still has major ambitions. He hopes to capture the TNA World Championship once again and complete the prestigious Grand Slam during his career.

Swann is currently featured on TNA programming as a member of BDE.

 

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