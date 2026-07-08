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WWE Hall of Famer Believes Kendal Grey Has Proven She Is the Future

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2026
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Kendal Grey Has Proven She Is the Future

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the NXT Women's Champion after her victory over Natalya on the July 7, 2026 episode of NXT, calling it the biggest win of Grey's career and a defining moment for the rising star.

Bully emphasized that Grey's victory carried extra significance because she defeated the version of Natalya that has been thriving in recent months, rather than simply overcoming a veteran name.

“I would venture to say that tonight was the biggest win of Kendal Grey’s career. Nattie, with as many Guinness Book of World Records championships as she has, a book, and even her own segment here on Busted Open, lost tonight.

She lost to the future of women’s wrestling. Kendal Grey didn’t beat Natalya, she beat Nattie Neidhart. She beat the version of Nattie that Nattie is most proud of these days. She beat the version of Nattie that’s been kicking chicks’ ass left and right.

She beat the Nattie that defeated Jada Parker. She beat the Nattie that prides herself on humbling women. It’s a big win for Kendall.

And if you don’t think Kendal Grey is the future, you’re wrong.”

Bully Ray believes the win cements Grey as one of WWE's brightest young stars, arguing that defeating Natalya in her current form is a significant milestone that further validates Grey's rise as one of the cornerstones of the NXT women's division.

 

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