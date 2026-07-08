Royce Keys Says WWE Journey Has Surpassed Everything He Expected

Royce Keys has nothing but positive things to say about his time in WWE so far, describing the experience as even better than he imagined.

Speaking with WittyWhittier, Keys reflected on his journey since signing with WWE, admitting that every step of the process has felt surreal. From putting pen to paper on his contract to making his entrance in front of the crowd, he says the opportunity has been everything he hoped for and more.

“It’s exceeded my expectations. It’s been wild. From the moment I put pen to paper and knew I was coming here to everything that’s happened since, it’s just been incredible.

There are moments right before my music hits and I’m about to walk out where everything feels like it’s in slow motion. It honestly feels like I’m living in a dream that I don’t want to wake up from.

Everything has been really great. I’ve been put in some great positions, and I’ve knocked it out of the park. That’s exactly what I plan to continue doing.”

Keys also made it clear that he has no intention of slowing down, believing he has made the most of every opportunity presented to him and is determined to build on that momentum as his WWE career continues.