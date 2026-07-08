Mike Santana Teases Free Agency Date Amid WWE Speculation

Mike Santana appears to have revealed exactly when he will become a free agent, adding more fuel to the growing belief that WWE could be his next destination.

The former TNA World Champion took to social media on Wednesday and posted a simple message: "7/15." While no further explanation was given, the date lines up with the expected expiration of his TNA contract, suggesting Santana will officially be available from July 15.

Santana's time with TNA effectively came to an end after he lost the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary on June 28. He was absent from the television tapings that followed the event, with reports indicating his deal was due to expire in mid-July.

WWE has long been viewed as the frontrunner for Santana's signature. During TNA's partnership with WWE, he made several appearances in NXT, impressing officials with his performances. Last month, WrestleVotes reported that if Santana signs with WWE, the company hopes to have him competing on the main roster before the end of 2026.

His recent TNA run transformed Santana's career, elevating him from an accomplished tag team wrestler into one of the promotion's top singles stars. Across his career, he had been best known for tag team success in AEW, TNA, and on the independent circuit before establishing himself as a two-time TNA World Champion.

Before Slammiversary, Santana addressed ongoing speculation surrounding his future, explaining that personal and professional growth will always guide his next move.

"I'm the type that growth is part of my life and I feel like if there's an opportunity for me to grow, then that's what I'm going to do, right? Whether it's at TNA, whether... anywhere, anywhere," Santana said. "For me, if you're not growing in this business, then what are you doing? If you're not trying to progress in this business, then what are we doing? And at the end of the day, like I need to show my daughter that there's levels, right? There's levels to this. And also my dad used to always say the top of one mountain is the bottom of another, right? So keep climbing, keep climbing."

With July 15 now seemingly confirmed by Santana himself, attention will turn to what comes next and whether WWE makes its move.