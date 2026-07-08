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WWE Reveals New Schedule For CM Punk Following Title Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2026
WWE Reveals New Schedule For CM Punk Following Title Win

CM Punk's move to WWE SmackDown is now all but official following his shocking Undisputed WWE Championship victory on Raw.

WWE has updated its official event listings to feature Punk as part of the advertised talent for upcoming episodes of SmackDown, beginning with this Friday's show in Oklahoma City, where he has already been announced to appear. Joining Punk in WWE's promotional material are Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, and Gunther, firmly establishing him as one of the brand's marquee attractions.

In addition to Friday's television appearance, Punk is also scheduled for WWE's live events in Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12.

Punk made his long awaited return to WWE programming on this week's episode of Raw, where he defeated Sami Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Prior reports from Dave Meltzer had indicated that WWE planned to move Punk to SmackDown upon his return as part of an effort to better balance the star power across both brands. Before his absence, Punk had been sidelined after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Attention is already turning toward SummerSlam, where Punk is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. WWE had initially promoted a championship bout between Rhodes and Sami Zayn for Monday's Raw, but the match was ultimately scrapped after Gunther attacked Rhodes backstage. The assault opened the door for Punk to step in during his hometown return near Chicago, where he defeated Zayn to claim the title.

Zayn's reign as Undisputed WWE Champion lasted just nine days after he captured the championship by defeating Rhodes and Gunther at Night of Champions.

 

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