Paul Wight Teases Mystery In Ring Role For AEW Dynamite Beach Break

Paul Wight has hinted that fans could see him back inside the ring during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, although he is staying tight lipped about exactly what he has planned.

While appearing on Good Day Live to promote the special event, Wight previewed the stacked lineup before revealing that he will be involved in an in-ring segment that could turn physical.

"I'm going to be in the ring doing something. I can't tell you what, because it's a big secret," Wight teased. "But if you come, you will see me maybe slap some people around."

Beyond his own mystery appearance, Wight also spotlighted the night's biggest matches, including the highly anticipated AEW World Championship showdown between MJF and Kenny Omega.

"We have MJF, who is a very popular talent. He was in an Adam Sandler movie. He's a bad guy. Not many people like him. He's a little bit mouthy. Taking on Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship," Wight said. "We've got another local, Chris Jericho, will be competing. We've got Takeshita versus Kyle Fletcher. So there's a lot of great AEW talent."

Wight also encouraged fans to attend by describing Beach Break as an entertaining and affordable night out.

"Good night of wrestling. Good night of entertainment. And it's also cost effective. It's where you get more bang for your buck," Wight added.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max, with Wight's teased appearance now adding another layer of intrigue to the broadcast.