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Bully Ray Questions WWE's Booking of Izzi Dame Following NXT Defeat

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2026
Bully Ray Questions WWE's Booking of Izzi Dame Following NXT Defeat

Izzi Dame's position in WWE NXT has caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who believes the rising star deserves a much stronger push than she is currently receiving.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully shared his thoughts after Dame failed to secure a victory in the Fatal Four Way Match on this week's NXT. Layla Diggs defeated Thea Hail, Lizzy Rain and Izzi Dame to earn a shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship, leaving Dame once again without a major breakthrough.

Bully admitted he is puzzled by the way WWE has been using Dame in recent months.

"I’m a little concerned with Izzi Dame. I don’t know why Izzi Dame is not being featured more," Bully said. "She was being featured for a while, but they’ve kind of had her in the Speed division. She didn’t win tonight. I wonder what’s going on with Izzi."

Although he questioned the creative direction, Bully made it clear he remains a huge supporter of Dame and believes she has all the qualities needed to become a featured star.

"Uncle Bully has been keeping an eye on Izzi, and he likes what he sees. It factor, airport test, work, statuesque, whole nine," he added.

While Bully acknowledged WWE could be deliberately holding Dame back before a larger opportunity, he feels she has already proven herself worthy of a more significant role.

"I thought Izzi would have been someone they hit the gas on a little bit more. Maybe they’re cooling her off because they plan on doing it," Bully said. "But I think the girl has earned more of the meat of the push."

Whether WWE is simply playing the long game remains to be seen, but Bully Ray believes Izzi Dame has already demonstrated she is ready for a bigger opportunity on NXT television.

 

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