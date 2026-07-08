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Tommy Dreamer Heaps Praise On Seth Rollins And LA Knight Following Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2026
Tommy Dreamer Heaps Praise On Seth Rollins And LA Knight Following Raw

Tommy Dreamer believes WWE delivered one of the standout moments of the week on Raw, singling out both Seth Rollins' heartfelt promo and LA Knight's explosive brand debut as major highlights.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer was particularly impressed by Rollins' emotionally charged promo ahead of his SummerSlam showdown with Roman Reigns. He praised Rollins for openly acknowledging that he had spent much of his career living in Reigns' shadow, calling the honesty behind the segment one of its strongest qualities.

"When he basically says, 'I knew I'd be second fiddle to Roman,' that is hard for anyone to swallow," Dreamer said.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to compare the promo to one of the most iconic speeches in wrestling history.

"It gave me hard times vibes."

Dreamer also had plenty of praise for LA Knight, whose first appearance on Raw generated an immediate reaction from the audience. He felt Knight's charisma shone through during his verbal exchange with Rollins, describing the debut as an instant success.

"An electric debut," Dreamer said. "He had the people, man."

The segment soon descended into chaos, with Jimmy Uso blindsiding Knight with a superkick that drew heavy boos from the crowd. Later in the show, Jacob Fatu continued the assault by attacking Knight backstage, adding another twist to the night's events.

While Dreamer acknowledged the intertwining rivalries created an unusual dynamic, he believes the star power involved made it work.

"It's wonky, but it's really, really star power, and I think that's really what people are caring about right now," he said.

 

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