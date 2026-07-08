Tony D'Angelo Celebrates Major Milestone As He Welcomes First Child

There is plenty for NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo to celebrate, with the WWE star announcing that he and his wife, Isabella, have welcomed their first child into the world.

Before this week's edition of NXT, D'Angelo took to social media to share the heartwarming news, revealing the birth of their son, Vincenzo James Ariola.

"My little boy," D'Angelo proudly wrote alongside the announcement, introducing fans to Vincenzo James Ariola.

The couple's relationship stretches back to their college days at the University at Buffalo, where both excelled as student athletes. D'Angelo competed on the university's wrestling team, while Isabella participated in soccer and track and field. After being together for around ten years, the pair married in 2024. Since signing with WWE in 2021, D'Angelo has risen through the ranks, while Isabella has pursued a career outside of professional wrestling.

The personal milestone comes during an impressive period in D'Angelo's career. He is currently enjoying his reign as NXT Champion and recently retained the title against Naraku at Great American Bash 2026.

Following the announcement, fellow WWE stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey and Nattie among those sending their well wishes.