Jack Perry's AEW Future Uncertain as AEW Contract Nears Expiration

Jack Perry's status with AEW remains unresolved, with the former TNT Champion reportedly yet to commit his long term future to the company.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer, Perry has still not signed a new contract with AEW, despite discussions between both sides dating back to June. Alvarez noted that Perry's current agreement is due to expire very soon, although an exact date has not been disclosed.

While a new deal has not yet been completed, there is optimism that the two sides can come to terms. During a media call ahead of Forbidden Door 2026 last month, AEW President Tony Khan praised Perry's contributions to the company and expressed his desire to keep one of AEW's original homegrown stars on the roster for the foreseeable future.

Since joining AEW, Perry has enjoyed championship success, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship, TNT Championship, and National Championship. His latest match took place on the June 24 edition of Dynamite, where he came up short against Zack Sabre Jr.

With his contract reportedly approaching its expiration, Perry's future has become one of AEW's biggest ongoing stories. Whether the two sides reach an agreement or Perry explores free agency remains to be seen.