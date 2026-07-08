Kevin Owens Sparks Fresh Speculation With Cryptic WWE Return Tease

Kevin Owens has sparked fresh speculation that his return to WWE television could be closer than many expected.

The former Universal Champion has been absent for around 16 months after undergoing neck surgery, an injury that forced him to miss the past two WrestleMania events. While WWE has yet to announce when he will be cleared to compete again, a new social media post from Owens has certainly caught the attention of fans.

On Tuesday, Owens uploaded a cryptic image featuring The Boogeyman holding a clock. Longtime WWE fans will remember The Boogeyman's signature "tick tock" catchphrase, prompting many to believe the post is a subtle tease that the countdown to Owens' return has officially begun.

If Owens is indeed nearing a comeback, he will be returning to a dramatically different WWE landscape. During his time away, his longtime friend and frequent rival Sami Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions before losing the title to a returning CM Punk on this week's episode of Raw.

With so much having changed while Owens has been sidelined, his eventual return could immediately place him in the middle of several major storylines, especially considering his long and complicated history with Zayn. For now, there is still no official timetable for his return, but one mysterious image has been enough to get the WWE Universe talking.