×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Layla Diggs Becomes #1 Contender to Women’s North American Title On WWE NXT

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 07, 2026
Layla Diggs Becomes #1 Contender to Women’s North American Title On WWE NXT

Layla Diggs is officially next in line for the NXT Women's North American Championship after earning a No. 1 contender's victory on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Layla Diggs secured a future shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship by winning a Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender's Match on Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT.

Diggs outlasted Thea Hail, Izzi Dame, and Lizzy Rain in a fast-paced contest that featured several momentum swings throughout.

The closing moments saw Lizzy Rain take control after connecting with a running headbutt on Izzi Dame. Rain's momentum was briefly halted when Thea Hail caught her with a crucifix pin for a close two-count. Hail then attempted a crossbody but came up empty, allowing Rain to respond with her Thunderstruck finisher.

Before Rain could capitalize, Dame blasted her with a flying knee that sent both competitors tumbling to the outside. With the ring cleared, Diggs seized the opportunity, delivering a moonsault to Hail before scoring the three-count.

As a result of the victory, Diggs has earned a championship opportunity against NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria. The title match is scheduled to take place on next week's edition of WWE NXT.

Zaria has held the championship for 29 days after defeating Tatum Paxley to capture the title on the June 9 episode of NXT.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement