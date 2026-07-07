Layla Diggs Becomes #1 Contender to Women’s North American Title On WWE NXT

Layla Diggs is officially next in line for the NXT Women's North American Championship after earning a No. 1 contender's victory on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Layla Diggs secured a future shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship by winning a Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender's Match on Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT.

Diggs outlasted Thea Hail, Izzi Dame, and Lizzy Rain in a fast-paced contest that featured several momentum swings throughout.

The closing moments saw Lizzy Rain take control after connecting with a running headbutt on Izzi Dame. Rain's momentum was briefly halted when Thea Hail caught her with a crucifix pin for a close two-count. Hail then attempted a crossbody but came up empty, allowing Rain to respond with her Thunderstruck finisher.

Before Rain could capitalize, Dame blasted her with a flying knee that sent both competitors tumbling to the outside. With the ring cleared, Diggs seized the opportunity, delivering a moonsault to Hail before scoring the three-count.

As a result of the victory, Diggs has earned a championship opportunity against NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria. The title match is scheduled to take place on next week's edition of WWE NXT.

Zaria has held the championship for 29 days after defeating Tatum Paxley to capture the title on the June 9 episode of NXT.

These four are leaving it ALL in the ring!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zGytNKMBay — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2026