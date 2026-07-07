Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy Earn Tag Team Title Shot On WWE NXT

Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy are officially the new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship after emerging victorious in a chaotic Fatal Four-Way match on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

The opening contest featured OTM, Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy, BirthRight's Stacks Lorenzo & Uriah Connors, and DarkState's Osiris Griffin & Cutler James, with the winning team earning the next opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The closing moments of the match broke down into complete chaos when Saquon Shugars appeared at ringside and distracted DarkState, allowing OTM to take Griffin and James out of the equation. With the action spilling into the entrance aisle, Van Dux capitalized by connecting with a frog splash on Uriah Connors before tagging in Legacy. Legacy then soared off the top rope with a spectacular 450 Splash to score the decisive pinfall and secure the victory for his team.

With the win, Van Dux and Legacy have punched their ticket to an upcoming NXT Tag Team Championship match against Vanity Project.

Vanity Project has held the NXT Tag Team Championships for 134 days, though WWE has yet to announce when the title bout between the champions and the new challengers will take place.





This match is FAST and FURIOUS! 👊 pic.twitter.com/YwZP8rpNNg — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2026