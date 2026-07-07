WWE NXT Full Results

The action was nonstop in Orlando as WWE NXT delivered another eventful night filled with championship implications, surprise confrontations, and several standout performances. By the end of the evening, new challengers had emerged, rivalries intensified, and Kendal Grey successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship in the night's main event.

Kali Armstrong Calls Her Shot

The show opened with Kali Armstrong making her way to the ring with a clear message. After hearing fans claim that Kendal Grey deserved to be champion, Armstrong declared that she deserved an opportunity herself and wanted her title shot immediately.

Before she could finish, Lola Vice interrupted and reminded Kali that she wasn't the only woman chasing championship gold, insisting Armstrong would have to wait her turn.

Moments later, Kelani Jordan joined the conversation, frustrated that everyone seemed to be jumping ahead of her in line for a championship opportunity. The verbal confrontation quickly turned physical as all three women exchanged strikes around the ring. When the dust settled, Kali Armstrong stood tall over both competitors, making a strong statement toward the women's division.

Backstage, NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey was seen walking alongside Wren Sinclair as they prepared for the night's main event.

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match Determines New No. 1 Contenders

The first major match of the evening featured four teams battling for a future NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity.

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) faced Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy, BirthRight (Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo & Uriah Connors), and DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Cutler James).

The match immediately erupted into chaos with all eight competitors brawling throughout the ring. Stereo bodyslams and rapid-fire offense set the pace before any team could establish control.

Following the commercial break, DarkState took over, using their power advantage to isolate opponents. Despite their dominance, the action remained frantic as competitors continuously broke up pin attempts and launched themselves around the ring.

Several breathtaking aerial attacks followed, including multiple dives to the outside that wiped out nearly everyone involved.

During the chaos, Saquon Shugars unexpectedly appeared walking through the crowd while carrying a baseball bat, seemingly sending a message to DarkState.

The closing moments saw Dorian Van Dux deliver a huge splash before Sean Legacy connected with an impressive 450 Splash to secure the victory.

Winners: Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy (10:07)

The victory officially earns Van Dux and Legacy a future shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Jaida Parker Addresses Recent Events

Jaida Parker briefly addressed her recent issues, continuing to build momentum heading into the coming weeks.

Shortly afterward, Emily Agard interviewed Saquon Shugars. Still carrying the baseball bat seen earlier, Shugars made it clear that DarkState had caught his attention and promised they would soon have to answer to him.

Keanu Carver Defeats Tank

Tank looked to slow down the powerful Keanu Carver, but Carver's strength proved to be too much.

Tank generated momentum with a swanton bomb that nearly secured the victory, but Carver fought back with a devastating high knee before planting Tank with another thunderous powerbomb to earn the decisive pinfall.

Winner: Keanu Carver (4:45)

Naraku Sends Warning to Tony D'Angelo

A pre-recorded message aired from Naraku, who promised to disrespect Tony D'Angelo's career when the two eventually meet.

Elsewhere backstage, Mason Rook confronted Kam Hendrix and Tate Wilder, teasing future issues between the competitors.

Natalya was also shown speaking with Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic before challenging for the NXT Women's Championship later in the evening.

Layla Diggs Earns Women's North American Title Opportunity

A Fatal 4-Way Match determined the next challenger for the Women's North American Championship as Lizzy Rain, Izzi Dame, Layla Diggs, and Thea Hail collided.

The pace was relentless from the opening bell, with every competitor looking to steal quick victories before anyone could gain control.

Izzi Dame briefly established herself as the dominant force until Lizzy Rain answered with stiff elbows, corner strikes, and a beautiful sit-out suplex. Rain nearly kept the momentum alive, but Dame wisely rolled outside to regroup.

Thea Hail then electrified the Orlando crowd by diving onto all three opponents at ringside before the match headed into a commercial break.

After returning, the action intensified even further. Hail landed several near falls and nearly connected with a springboard attack before being interrupted. Rain answered with an impressive double cutter before climbing to the top rope, only for Izzi Dame to catch her with a cutter of her own for another dramatic near fall.

Following a series of rapid-fire strikes that left every competitor laid out, Layla Diggs capitalized on the opening. She connected with a picture-perfect moonsault to score the victory.

Winner: Layla Diggs (10:53)

Diggs will now challenge Women's North American Champion Zaria next week on NXT.

Reina Volcan Revealed

Footage confirmed that Reina Volcan was responsible for attacking Tatum Paxley at the conclusion of last week's episode, officially revealing the mystery attacker.

Vanity Project Attacks Tavion Heights

Vic Joseph and Booker T discussed upcoming NXT events before Tavion Heights interrupted.

He admitted that he had not yet reached the level he expected of himself and wanted to personally apologize to Myles Bourne.

Before he could finish, the Vanity Project interrupted. Jackson Drake mocked Tavion before the group attacked him.

Myles Bourne rushed to the ring to even the odds, and together he and Tavion delivered a series of suplexes that sent Vanity Project retreating.

Backstage, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno congratulated Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux following their impressive victory while discussing what their future might hold.

Niko Vance Defeats Shiloh Hill

Shiloh Hill and Niko Vance engaged in a competitive contest that saw momentum shift several times.

Hill nearly secured the win after a DDT and a series of power moves, but outside interference changed everything.

Izzi Dame distracted Hill while Tristian Angel created additional chaos at ringside, allowing Vance to capitalize with a decisive strike to steal the victory.

Winner: Niko Vance (4:41)

Immediately after the match, Shawn Spears stormed to the ring wielding a steel chair and blasted Vance from behind, proving their rivalry is far from finished.

Next Week on NXT

Several major matches were announced for next week's show:

Zaria vs. Layla Diggs for the Women's North American Championship

Vanity Project vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux

Naraku vs. Tate Wilder

NXT Women's Championship Main Event

The evening concluded with Kendal Grey defending the NXT Women's Championship against Natalya, who was accompanied by Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic. Grey entered with Wren Sinclair in her corner.

The championship contest began with a technical wrestling exchange before Natalya used her veteran experience to gain control.

Grey answered with an early ankle lock attempt, but Natalya escaped and forced the champion outside, where Lyons and Petrovic created problems for Wren Sinclair before the match headed into another commercial break.

Back from the break, Natalya maintained control with a punishing abdominal stretch while methodically wearing the champion down.

Grey eventually mounted her comeback with a series of suplexes and a missile dropkick that shifted momentum in her favor. Natalya responded with one of her own suplexes for a close two-count before the two traded submission attempts.

Grey repeatedly searched for the ankle lock while Natalya countered with heavy strikes. The veteran eventually trapped Grey in the Sharpshooter after reversing a diving attack from the top rope. Grey fought through the pain and managed to reach the bottom rope to force the break.

After several dramatic reversals during the closing stretch, Kendal Grey finally connected with her devastating Shades of Grey clothesline to score the pinfall.

Winner and Still NXT Women's Champion: Kendal Grey (9:06)

As Grey celebrated her successful title defense, Jaida Parker stormed to ringside from behind. She neutralized Natalya's allies before confronting Natalya face-to-face, ending the show with another major statement as the women's division continues to grow increasingly competitive.