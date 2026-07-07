WWE Unveils nWo 30th Anniversary Legacy Championship

Thirty years after the New World Order changed professional wrestling forever, WWE has unveiled a brand new collector's championship celebrating one of the industry's most influential factions.

The nWo 30th Anniversary Legacy Championship pays homage to the legendary group formed in 1996 when Hulk Hogan shocked fans by turning heel at WCW Bash at the Beach and joining forces with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. That moment launched the New World Order and helped redefine the Monday Night War era.

The commemorative title recreates the classic World Championship design with the famous black and white nWo spray-painted logo across the front, capturing the unforgettable look seen on WCW television.

WWE describes the collectible as follows:

"Thirty years ago, a hostile takeover in black and white changed the world of sports entertainment forever. This nWo 30th Anniversary Legacy Title Belt is the ultimate tribute to the disruptive force of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. Meticulously crafted, it features the classic world championship design boldly defaced with the iconic, spray-painted nWo logo, just as it appeared on television. The zinc alloy plates are adorned with custom nWo side plates with each member's face and shimmering cubic zirconia, all secured to a premium simulated leather strap. This championship is more than a collectible; it is a declaration that the New World Order is for life. Make this stunning centerpiece a part of your collection and own a piece of the revolution that defined an era."

The belt joins WWE's growing lineup of Legacy Championships, giving longtime fans another premium collectible celebrating one of wrestling's most iconic factions.