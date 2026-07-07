Nikki Blackheart Confirms New WWE NXT Ring Name Following Debut

Nikki Blackheart has officially revealed the new identity she will use in WWE NXT.

A week after making her surprise arrival on the brand, the rising star confirmed via social media that she will now compete under the name Reina Volcán.

Blackheart debuted on last week's NXT by attacking Tatum Paxley, although WWE deliberately avoided identifying her by name during the segment. Instead, commentator Vic Joseph described her as "one of the most talked about women in the industry," while adding that NXT had become "stronger and badder" with her arrival.

The delayed reveal appears to have been linked to trademark issues. WWE submitted an application to trademark the Reina Volcán name on June 8, and it was later reported by Bryan Alvarez that legal formalities surrounding the trademark had yet to be completed, explaining why her new name was withheld during her debut appearance.

Announcing the change, Blackheart reflected on the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

"Nikki Blackheart, thank you for one hell of a ride. When I first chose the name, I remember asking my coach Gangrel what he thought. He had been part of The Blackhearts in Japan, so his opinion meant a lot. He didn't hesitate. He told me, 'Do it.' Then said, 'Just make sure you represent it well.'

From that day on, I did my best to live up to those words... Thank you to everyone who helped put Nikki Blackheart on the map, and for all the love and support you've shown me throughout this journey. I'll never take it for granted. On to new beginnings.

P.S. It's not 'Queen Volcano' or 'Queen of Volcanoes.' It's Reina Volcán... not everything needs to be translated."

Before signing with WWE, Blackheart impressed company officials during a WWE tryout and while taking part in a women's wrestling camp organized by Bayley. Originally from the Dominican Republic, she relocated to the United States at the age of 12 and launched her wrestling career in 2024 on the Florida independent scene.