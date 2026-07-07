×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Blackheart Confirms New WWE NXT Ring Name Following Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2026
Nikki Blackheart Confirms New WWE NXT Ring Name Following Debut

Nikki Blackheart has officially revealed the new identity she will use in WWE NXT.

A week after making her surprise arrival on the brand, the rising star confirmed via social media that she will now compete under the name Reina Volcán.

Blackheart debuted on last week's NXT by attacking Tatum Paxley, although WWE deliberately avoided identifying her by name during the segment. Instead, commentator Vic Joseph described her as "one of the most talked about women in the industry," while adding that NXT had become "stronger and badder" with her arrival.

The delayed reveal appears to have been linked to trademark issues. WWE submitted an application to trademark the Reina Volcán name on June 8, and it was later reported by Bryan Alvarez that legal formalities surrounding the trademark had yet to be completed, explaining why her new name was withheld during her debut appearance.

Announcing the change, Blackheart reflected on the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

"Nikki Blackheart, thank you for one hell of a ride. When I first chose the name, I remember asking my coach Gangrel what he thought. He had been part of The Blackhearts in Japan, so his opinion meant a lot. He didn't hesitate. He told me, 'Do it.' Then said, 'Just make sure you represent it well.'

From that day on, I did my best to live up to those words... Thank you to everyone who helped put Nikki Blackheart on the map, and for all the love and support you've shown me throughout this journey. I'll never take it for granted. On to new beginnings.

P.S. It's not 'Queen Volcano' or 'Queen of Volcanoes.' It's Reina Volcán... not everything needs to be translated."

Before signing with WWE, Blackheart impressed company officials during a WWE tryout and while taking part in a women's wrestling camp organized by Bayley. Originally from the Dominican Republic, she relocated to the United States at the age of 12 and launched her wrestling career in 2024 on the Florida independent scene.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement