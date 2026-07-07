×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sami Zayn Explodes After CM Punk Takes WWE Title in Emotional Backstage Rant

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2026
Sami Zayn Explodes After CM Punk Takes WWE Title in Emotional Backstage Rant

WWE has released an intense backstage promo from Sami Zayn following his heartbreaking loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw.

Zayn's reign came to an abrupt end after just nine days when CM Punk defeated him in the Raw main event. The match was originally scheduled to see former champion Cody Rhodes challenge for the title, but plans changed after Gunther attacked Rhodes backstage. With Rhodes unable to compete, Punk stepped into the opportunity during his hometown return in the Chicago area and captured the championship.

Following the match, an emotional and furious Zayn questioned how Punk was able to walk straight into a title opportunity after being absent from WWE television for months.

“I have a question,” Zayn said. “How is it that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch to get the WWE Championship, after I finally get it, nine days after I get it, that piece of sht can walk back in here after not being here for months, for months, and waltz right in and get it? Get a chance? That motherf**er! He has no business! No business!”

The emotional outburst highlights Zayn's frustration after finally reaching the top of WWE, only to see his first World Championship reign come to a swift conclusion.

Zayn initially won the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on June 27, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to capture the first World Championship of his WWE career.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement