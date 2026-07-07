Sami Zayn Explodes After CM Punk Takes WWE Title in Emotional Backstage Rant

WWE has released an intense backstage promo from Sami Zayn following his heartbreaking loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw.

Zayn's reign came to an abrupt end after just nine days when CM Punk defeated him in the Raw main event. The match was originally scheduled to see former champion Cody Rhodes challenge for the title, but plans changed after Gunther attacked Rhodes backstage. With Rhodes unable to compete, Punk stepped into the opportunity during his hometown return in the Chicago area and captured the championship.

Following the match, an emotional and furious Zayn questioned how Punk was able to walk straight into a title opportunity after being absent from WWE television for months.

“I have a question,” Zayn said. “How is it that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch to get the WWE Championship, after I finally get it, nine days after I get it, that piece of sht can walk back in here after not being here for months, for months, and waltz right in and get it? Get a chance? That motherf**er! He has no business! No business!”

The emotional outburst highlights Zayn's frustration after finally reaching the top of WWE, only to see his first World Championship reign come to a swift conclusion.

Zayn initially won the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on June 27, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to capture the first World Championship of his WWE career.