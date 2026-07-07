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WWE Confirms Major CM Punk Appearance for SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2026
WWE Confirms Major CM Punk Appearance for SmackDown

WWE has officially announced that the new Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk, will appear on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The company confirmed Punk's appearance at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City with a post on X shortly after his stunning title victory on Raw.

"BREAKING NEWS: New Undisputed WWE Champion @CMPunk will be live in Oklahoma City this Friday!"

Punk shocked the WWE Universe on the July 6 edition of Raw when he stepped into the Undisputed WWE Championship match after Cody Rhodes was taken out backstage by a brutal assault from Gunther. With Rhodes unable to compete, Punk accepted the opportunity to challenge Sami Zayn in the night's main event in Chicago.

Capitalising on the unexpected chance, Punk defeated Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, ending Zayn's reign after less than two weeks and capturing his eighth world championship in WWE.

Now, all eyes turn to SmackDown, where Punk is expected to address the WWE Universe for the first time since reclaiming championship gold.

 

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