Jeff Jarrett Says Fans Will Finally Hear His Side in Dark Side of the Ring TNA Episode

Jeff Jarrett is preparing for fans to see a side of the TNA story that has never been shared publicly before.

Speaking on My World, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he was initially unsure whether he even wanted to participate in the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode focused on TNA Wrestling.

"I've got mixed emotions," Jarrett admitted. "Oh man, is this a good idea? Do I want to do this?"

Despite those concerns, Jarrett ultimately sat down for an extensive series of interviews, explaining that the production team left no stone unturned. He revealed that he alone spent between 16 and 18 hours speaking with the filmmakers, while his wife Karen Jarrett also contributed another seven to eight hours of interviews.

"I did 16, 17, 18 hours of interviews, and there's, I mean, that's just one person. Karen did seven or eight hours," Jarrett said, before praising the documentary team for how thoroughly they researched the project. "They do a deep dive."

Jarrett believes one of the biggest takeaways from the documentary will be the amount of previously untold information finally being made public. According to him, viewers will hear details that have remained behind closed doors for more than two decades.

"Some of this is 20-plus years old, is getting out there for the first time," he said.

While Jarrett understands the documentary won't change everyone's opinion, he's eager to see whether learning the full story causes fans to rethink some long-held beliefs surrounding TNA's history.

"You can't make everybody happy. I've never been that delusional," Jarrett said. "But I am curious to hear the feedback, specifically on folks going, 'Oh, I wasn't aware of that,' or 'Maybe I did have that part of the story wrong.'"