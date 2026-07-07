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Jinder Mahal Reveals Vince McMahon Nearly Fired Him Before WWE Title Run

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2026
Jinder Mahal Reveals Vince McMahon Nearly Fired Him Before WWE Title Run

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has opened up about two defining moments in his career, pushing back against criticism surrounding his WWE Championship reign while also revealing how a backstage incident with Finn Balor nearly cost him everything.

Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, Mahal addressed the long-standing belief that WWE crowned him champion solely to capitalize on the Indian market. According to Mahal, that narrative ignores the work he put into transforming himself before receiving the opportunity.

"I know there's a common theme that I was given the WWE Championship for India, but that India market was there when I got released, it was there when I was in 3MB, it's still there to this day," Mahal said.

Instead, Mahal believes his dramatic physical transformation, improved confidence, and dedication to his presentation earned him the spot.

"I had to become the champion before I became the champion," he explained, crediting his improved promos, physique, and mindset. He also pointed to the personal investment he made in his appearance, including wearing custom-made suits each week.

"The investment into myself, and just overcoming, that's the part that I would want to share."

Mahal also looked back on a terrifying moment just before his career skyrocketed, recalling the accidental concussion he gave Finn Balor during a match on Raw. What should have been a routine sequence quickly turned into a nightmare.

"He was coming off the ropes. I gave him a forearm, just missed timing," Mahal recalled. "Wrestling is a game of millimeters. If you're a millimeter off, you could end your career, you could have a broken neck."

The mistake led to an uncomfortable meeting with Vince McMahon backstage, where the WWE Chairman made his feelings clear.

"I felt terrible when I came into Gorilla. Vince told me himself, like, 'I should fire you,'" Mahal revealed.

With hindsight, Mahal knows how close he came to seeing his career take a completely different path. Just one week later, he was drafted to SmackDown. Another week after that, he became the number one contender, and within a month, he was WWE Champion.

"That would change the trajectory of my life, because a week later I went to SmackDown, and a week after that, I was number one contender, and a month after I was WWE Champion. Everything could have ended."

Prepared to face whatever consequences came his way, Mahal said he even told Road Dogg he would accept being punished if necessary.

"Hey, dog, if I'm in the dog house and I gotta learn to eat, you know what, I'm gonna learn to love it," Mahal recalled saying.

 

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