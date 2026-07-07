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WWE Files New Trademark for Randy Orton's RKO After Previous Rejection

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2026
WWE Files New Trademark for Randy Orton's RKO After Previous Rejection

WWE is making another attempt to secure exclusive rights to one of the most recognizable finishing moves in professional wrestling.

The company has filed a fresh trademark application in the United States for "RKO," the famous finisher associated with Randy Orton. The move follows an earlier application that was denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The previous filing, which sought protection for the name in connection with wrestling performances, was rejected because it conflicted with an existing trademark. According to the USPTO, the application was considered too similar to the long established "RKO" trademark owned by RKO Pictures in the International Class 041 category, which covers entertainment services.

While WWE already holds several active trademarks for "RKO," those registrations relate to merchandise and other commercial uses rather than live wrestling performances, making this latest filing a separate legal effort.

The trademark application arrives while Orton remains absent from WWE programming. The former world champion has not appeared since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 and there has been no official update on when fans can expect him back in the ring.

 

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