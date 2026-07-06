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Maxxine Dupri Turns, Helps The Vision Regain World Tag Team Titles On WWE Raw

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 06, 2026
Maxxine Dupri Turns, Helps The Vision Regain World Tag Team Titles On WWE Raw

Maxxine Dupri Joins The Vision, Helps Austin Theory & Bron Breakker Regain World Tag Team Titles On WWE Raw

Maxxine Dupri has officially aligned herself with The Vision.

During this week's episode of WWE Raw, Dupri shocked the WWE Universe by turning the tide in the World Tag Team Championship match, helping Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeat The Street Profits to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

The Street Profits were defending the titles they captured from Theory and Breakker last month on Raw in London, but outside interference ultimately proved to be the deciding factor.

Late in the match, Logan Paul attempted to assist his Vision stablemates by sliding his signature brass knuckles into the ring. However, the referee caught Paul in the act and immediately ejected him from ringside.

With Paul gone, The Street Profits appeared to have momentum on their side until Maxxine Dupri made a surprise appearance. As Angelo Dawkins distracted the referee, Dupri delivered a low blow to Dawkins, allowing Austin Theory to capitalize with the pinfall victory to reclaim the World Tag Team Championships alongside Bron Breakker.

Following the match, Dupri officially confirmed her allegiance to The Vision by celebrating with the new champions before sharing a kiss with Theory, cementing the pair's long-teased on-screen relationship after weeks of growing tension and subtle hints.

The victory marks the second World Tag Team Championship reign for Theory and Breakker, while bringing The Street Profits' second title reign to an end after just 15 days.

 

 

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