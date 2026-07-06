WWE Monday Night Raw Full Results - July 6th, 2026

The show kicked off with a look back at Night of Champions, where Sami Zayn shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship. That was followed by footage from SmackDown, where Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to earn a championship opportunity against Zayn. While the title match was originally advertised for later in the evening, things quickly took a dramatic turn.

As Raw officially got underway, cameras followed several superstars arriving at the arena. Oba Femi, members of Judgment Day, and The Street Profits were all shown making their entrances into the building before the focus shifted to the new champion. Sami Zayn arrived in style, driving his vehicle down the entrance ramp before greeting backstage personnel. Cody Rhodes approached him, and the two exchanged words. Sami confidently declared that Cody would not be taking the championship from him tonight. Cody attempted to wish him luck, but after Sami walked away, Gunther launched a vicious surprise attack.

Gunther drove Cody through a table with a devastating powerbomb before declaring that Cody was no longer his concern. Instead, his focus had shifted to Sami Zayn, whom he labeled a disgrace and a fluke champion. Before leaving, Gunther slammed Cody's head into the car door, leaving Rhodes bleeding from the ear and in obvious pain. Officials and medical personnel rushed to the scene as Michael Cole and Corey Graves expressed disbelief.

Seth Rollins explains his obsession with Roman Reigns before LA Knight interrupts

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to address the WWE Universe.

Calling the show "Monday Night Rollins," Seth soaked in the atmosphere before immediately hearing chants for CM Punk. Rollins brushed those chants aside and explained that his only concern was reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship and finally proving himself against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Rollins launched into one of the most personal promos of his career, reflecting on the history of The Shield and how Roman had always been treated as WWE's chosen star. Seth admitted that watching someone else receive every opportunity while he felt overlooked broke something inside him. He acknowledged betraying The Shield and cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania largely because he refused to stand in Roman's shadow.

He recalled Roman once boasting that he worked one-tenth as much while making ten times more money, admitting those words fundamentally changed how he viewed their rivalry. Rollins insisted that beating Roman isn't about championships or money anymore, it's about proving to himself, and the child who dreamed of becoming a wrestler, that hard work still matters.

Before Seth could continue, LA Knight interrupted.

Knight mocked both Rollins and Roman for constantly talking about themselves while receiving opportunities despite recent losses. He argued that title shots used to be earned through victories and tournaments, not lengthy speeches. Knight claimed he had repeatedly seen his momentum derailed first by The Bloodline and later by Seth's own rise, but insisted nobody would stop him from becoming WWE's next top star.

Rollins surprisingly complimented Knight's work ethic, saying he respected everything LA had accomplished. However, Seth made it clear his current mission remained defeating Roman Reigns before warning Knight that after reclaiming the championship, LA could be the first challenger he put down.

As Rollins exited, Jimmy Uso blindsided LA Knight with a superkick before disappearing through the crowd.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis clash over Cody Rhodes

Backstage, Adam Pearce confronted Gunther over his attack on Cody Rhodes.

Nick Aldis soon entered the conversation, criticizing Pearce for bringing SmackDown's scheduled championship match onto Raw in the first place. Aldis blamed Pearce for Cody's injuries and questioned his ability to manage both brands.

The Vision receives a stern warning from Paul Heyman

Jackie Redmond attempted to interview Logan Paul and The Vision before their championship opportunity, but Paul Heyman immediately took over.

Heyman criticized Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for recent failures while insisting they return with something worthy of their Wise Man.

World Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

Bron Breakker opened aggressively, overwhelming Montez Ford before Theory entered to continue the assault. The Street Profits gradually battled back, with Angelo Dawkins using his power to swing momentum toward the champions.

Following a commercial break, Ford caught fire with several athletic attacks, including a spectacular backflip enzuigiri and High Fly Flow for a near fall. Breakker answered with an explosive pop-up powerslam before Theory re-entered.

The closing stretch descended into chaos. Logan Paul attempted to interfere with brass knuckles but was caught by the referee and ejected. However, Logan revealed he had brought another pair, successfully passing them toward Breakker.

That interference failed when Dawkins neutralized Breakker, but another unexpected twist followed.

Maxxine Dupri suddenly appeared and delivered a low blow to Dawkins while the referee's attention was elsewhere. Theory immediately capitalized, scoring the three-count to capture the championships.

Winners and NEW World Tag Team Champions: Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

After the victory, Theory celebrated by kissing Maxxine Dupri while Otis and Akira Tozawa watched in disbelief backstage.

Doctors evaluated Cody Rhodes backstage before Adam Pearce informed him he would not be medically cleared. Despite Cody insisting he could still compete, officials sent him to undergo further medical testing.

Judgment Day targets the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez discussed Raquel's upcoming title opportunity, promising that she would leave Raw with championship gold.

Elsewhere, it was announced that next week's show would feature an Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.

Penta appeared alongside Dragon Lee before Ethan Page and Rusev interrupted to boast about injuring Rey Mysterio. Chad Gable joined the confrontation, ultimately leading to a tag team match later in the evening.

Women's Intercontinental Championship

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel controlled much of the early action using her overwhelming size advantage, repeatedly overpowering the champion. Sol's athleticism eventually created openings, highlighted by a breathtaking corkscrew splash and several innovative springboard attacks.

Raquel regained momentum following a commercial break, crushing Sol with clotheslines and power offense before outside interference again became a factor.

Roxanne Perez distracted the referee while Liv Morgan prevented Sol from landing her finishing Snatcher.

Before Judgment Day could capitalize, Iyo Sky's music hit.

Iyo sprinted to ringside, taking out both Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez with a flurry of offense, including a spectacular moonsault onto both women outside the ring.

The distraction gave Sol the opening she needed to finally connect with the Snatcher for the victory.

Winner and still Women's Intercontinental Champion: Sol Ruca

Sol celebrated alongside Iyo Sky as Judgment Day regrouped on the outside.

Paul Heyman and Oba Femi trade intense words over Brock Lesnar

Following a video package highlighting Brock Lesnar's recent attack on Oba Femi, Paul Heyman entered the ring as Lesnar's advocate.

Heyman mocked Oba's confidence and predicted Brock would completely destroy him inside Hell in a Cell. He called the structure Brock's playground and insisted Oba had awakened the Beast Incarnate.

Oba interrupted to confront Heyman face-to-face.

Femi accused Heyman of constantly making promises Brock would ultimately have to fulfill himself. He argued that Lesnar's attack proved Oba's words had gotten under Brock's skin before promising that their trilogy would end with Lesnar being defeated in front of his family.

Oba concluded by promising to see Brock "in hell."

Sami Zayn learns he still has to defend the championship

Sami Zayn spoke with Jackie Redmond after learning Cody Rhodes had been ruled out.

The champion admitted he had looked forward to facing Cody but questioned why the title had even been scheduled for Raw. He suggested simply moving the match to SmackDown.

Adam Pearce interrupted and informed Sami that Raw had advertised a championship match and fans would still receive one. Pearce instructed Zayn to prepare because he would indeed defend the Undisputed WWE Championship later that night.

Ethan Page & Rusev vs. Chad Gable & Dragon Lee

Rusev and Ethan Page immediately took control by isolating Dragon Lee before Gable shifted momentum with a series of German suplexes.

Lee dazzled with his trademark speed, but Rusev ultimately proved too powerful. After countering Lee's aerial offense with a crushing uranage, Rusev connected with the Machka Kick before forcing Dragon Lee to submit to the Accolade.

Winners: Ethan Page & Rusev

The attack continued after the bell until Joe Hendry made the save.

Hendry cleared the ring briefly, but Rusev recovered with another Machka Kick before both he and Page stood tall, leaving Hendry laid out as officials finally restored order.

Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and LA Knight collide again

Jackie Redmond questioned Jimmy Uso regarding his attack on LA Knight earlier in the night.

Jimmy declared it was time for "Big Jim" to step up within The Bloodline and promised to handle Solo Sikoa himself on SmackDown.

Moments later, LA Knight attempted another attack, only for Jacob Fatu to ambush him, suggesting Jimmy and Jacob were finally united.

Bayley later reflected on her long friendship with Lyra Valkyria, explaining how proud she had always been of Lyra's growth. Feeling betrayed by recent events, Bayley invited Lyra to meet her face-to-face next week.

Next week's Raw was also confirmed to feature Brock Lesnar's return, Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez, and the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.

Nick Aldis later informed Adam Pearce that he had secured a replacement challenger for Sami Zayn's championship defense and sarcastically told Pearce, "You're welcome."

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh also threatened Danhausen ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, demanding he remove his supposed curse or suffer the consequences.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. CM Punk

Nick Aldis' mystery replacement turned out to be hometown hero CM Punk, sending the Chicago crowd into a frenzy.

The match immediately felt like a major event, with Punk making his signature entrance through the crowd before engaging in an intense, evenly contested championship battle.

Punk controlled stretches with his trademark striking combinations, while Sami repeatedly targeted Punk's neck and slowed the pace with grinding submissions.

After several commercial breaks, both competitors traded signature offense in an outstanding closing stretch.

Punk escaped Blue Thunder Bomb attempts and repeatedly threatened the GTS, while Sami countered with his own version of the maneuver. Both men exchanged near falls that had the crowd believing the title could change hands at any moment.

Sami eventually grew frustrated, removing the tape from his wrist and taunting Punk while reminding him that he was now the champion.

That proved to be his mistake.

Punk fired back with rapid strikes before delivering a Helluva Kick of his own. Seconds later, he hoisted Sami onto his shoulders and finally connected with the Go To Sleep.

The referee counted three.

Winner and NEW Undisputed WWE Champion: CM Punk

With the victory, CM Punk captured the Undisputed WWE Championship in front of his hometown Chicago fans. Mirroring his iconic Money in the Bank 2011 celebration, Punk blew a kiss to the audience before exiting through the crowd with the championship as Raw went off the air.