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Brie Bella Opens Up About Frustration With Short WWE SmackDown Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2026
Brie Bella Opens Up About Frustration With Short WWE SmackDown Match

Brie Bella has shared her thoughts after finally getting the singles match she had been campaigning for, while admitting she was left disappointed by the amount of time it received.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Brie revealed she had been pushing WWE for a one on one bout for quite some time before finally stepping into the ring against Lainey Reid on the July 3 edition of SmackDown.

"I finally got a singles match," Brie said. "I've been pitching a while to have a singles match. I've been wanting it forever."

Although excited to get the opportunity, Brie admitted the match's runtime, which lasted under four minutes, left her wanting more. She explained that SmackDown's return to a two hour format has made television time far more competitive for everyone on the roster.

"When I heard the times, I was bummed, but also I understand," she said. "SmackDown is back to two hours, so all of a sudden you're back to fighting for TV time."

Rather than dwell on it, Brie said she viewed the challenge as motivation to make every second count.

"You can give me a hard time, and I'm gonna make something out of it," she said, while stressing she appreciates every opportunity to wrestle.

Brie also reflected on returning to the ring in her 40s and took pride in being able to perform alongside a younger generation of talent.

"Being back wrestling, I'm proud to be 42, gonna be 43 this year, keeping up with people that are much younger than me," she said.

She added, "Look at me at 42 jumping off the top rope and hitting a missile dropkick."

While acknowledging the physical toll is greater than it was a decade ago, Brie believes she is still performing at a high level.

"Granted, the next morning I feel a little different than I did 10 years ago, but I'm proud that I can. I'm in there at my best cardio."

 

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