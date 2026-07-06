Nikki Bella Shares Encouraging Injury Recovery Update

There is some positive news regarding Nikki Bella, as the WWE Hall of Famer has reached an important milestone in her recovery.

Bella has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury ahead of WrestleMania 42. The setback forced her to miss a planned Women's Tag Team Championship match, with a returning Paige taking her place. Paige teamed with Brie Bella on the night and the pair went on to capture the titles.

Now, Nikki appears to be making strong progress. The former Divas Champion shared photos and videos on her Instagram Stories showing herself back inside the ring and taking part in training sessions, indicating that her rehabilitation is moving in the right direction.

While there is still no official timetable for her WWE return, getting back into the ring is an encouraging development and suggests she could be one step closer to competing again.

We wish Nikki Bella all the best as she continues her recovery.