WWE Unreal Season 3 Trailer Teases John Cena Farewell, Major Returns and Creative Secrets

WWE has officially unveiled the trailer for WWE Unreal Season 3, giving fans another behind the scenes look at how some of the company's biggest moments come together.

The acclaimed docuseries once again takes viewers inside WWE's creative process, offering unprecedented access to the writers room as plans evolve, unexpected setbacks emerge, and major decisions shape the direction of the company.

According to the trailer, the new season will follow several headline making stories, including John Cena's farewell journey, the return of a fan favorite, and the rise of WWE's next generation of Superstars. Cameras also capture the creative team dealing with injuries, last minute changes, and pivotal choices that influence what WWE is promoting as one of its biggest seasons ever.

Season 3 features an impressive lineup of WWE stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

WWE Unreal Season 3 premieres on July 21 and will feature five episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.