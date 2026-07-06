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Jey Uso’s Wife Files for Divorce After More Than a Decade of Marriage

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2026
Jey Uso’s Wife Files for Divorce After More Than a Decade of Marriage

Jey Uso is reportedly dealing with a significant personal matter away from WWE, as his wife, Takecia Fatu, has filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, court documents show that Takecia filed to end the marriage, describing the relationship as "irretrievably broken." The paperwork lists the couple's wedding date as February 13, 2014.

The filing states the pair have two sons together, including their youngest son, Jeyce, who was born in 2012 and is still a minor. Their eldest son is now over the age of 18.

As part of the divorce proceedings, Takecia is seeking primary physical custody of Jeyce while requesting that both parents retain joint legal custody. She is also asking the court to grant her exclusive use of the family's home in Georgia, along with child support, spousal support, and payment of legal fees.

Jey, whose real name is Joshua Fatu, has not publicly addressed the filing.

The 40-year-old remains one of WWE's biggest stars. Over the course of his career, he has captured multiple tag team championships alongside his brother Jimmy Uso as part of The Usos, won the 2025 Royal Rumble, and held the World Heavyweight Championship. He currently performs on WWE Raw and most recently competed for an opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

 

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