MJF Teases Sheamus AEW Arrival With Cryptic Social Media Message

MJF has wasted no time reacting to reports that Sheamus is on his way out of WWE, and he's already teasing a potential showdown in AEW.

The former AEW World Champion took to his Instagram Stories and shared screenshots of an exchange he had with Sheamus back in 2022, when the Celtic Warrior was enjoying a career resurgence in WWE. MJF then added a message that quickly caught fans' attention: "bring that smoke O'Shaunessy."

The nickname wasn't chosen by accident. "O'Shaunessy" was Sheamus' ring name before joining WWE, making it a clear nod to his pre WWE career. While the post has sparked plenty of speculation, it doesn't necessarily mean Sheamus is AEW bound.

As previously reported, Sheamus is expected to leave WWE when his current contract expires after turning down a restructured extension that was offered while he was recovering from injury. This is believed to be his own decision rather than a WWE release.

The situation has also created confusion surrounding an earlier report from 2024, when Dave Meltzer stated that Sheamus had signed a new five year WWE contract. If that information was correct, it raises questions about how the veteran could now be approaching free agency in 2026.

Whether MJF knows more than everyone else or is simply stirring the pot remains unclear, but the social media jab has certainly added another layer of intrigue to Sheamus' uncertain future.